Various parties have come forward to contribute assistance to the Ministry of Health as part of their social corporate responsibilities in together handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Soon Lee Holdings Sdn Bhd contributed one hundred thousand dollars. The cheque was handed over by Helen Ong, Financial Controller of the company.

Grand Management Company handed over one thousand and two hundred units of 500 millimetre hand sanitizers, four thousand pieces of face masks and twenty thousand pieces of disposable gloves. The donations were handed over by Eddy Ong and Drag Ong, he Company Directors.

Lim Teck Hoo Holdings Sdn Bhd presented a cheque for 50 thousand dollars that was presented by Dato Paduka Lim Beng Thai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The Hokkien Association presented a cheque for 55 thousand and four hundred dollars. The cheque was handed over by Lim Han Chiong, Chairman of the Hokkien Association.

Borneo United Enterprise Sdn Bhd handed over a cheque for 20 twenty thousand dollars that was presented by Stanley Lim Hock Ghim, the company’s Managing Director. All the contributions were received by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, the Minister of Health.

Meanwhile HSE Engineering Sdn Bhd presented a cheque for 10 thousand dollars which was handed over by Michael Chang, the company’s Executive Director.

Air Cat Logistics Sdn Bhd donated 3 thousand dollars. The donation was presented by Thomas Koh, the company’s General Manager.

Also donating 3 thousand dollars was Firoz Jaya Silkhouse Sdn Bhd. The contribution was presented by Firoz Khan Namroz Khan, Managing Director of the company.

Emadin Contractor donated one thousand dollars. The aid was handed over by Haji Japar bin Suyut, representative of the company’s manager.

Stone Ville Hotel Temburong contributed 10 thousand dollars that was presented by Cheng Chiew Ann, Manager of Stone Ville Hotel Temburong.

Syarikat Ampuan Haji Salleh Quarry Temburong presented a cheque for 2 thousand dollars. The donation was handed over by Ampuan Haji Salleh bin Ampuan Haji Judah and Tan Soon Hsing, Managers of the company. The donations were received by Haji Abdul Manap bin Othman, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

And Aiking Trading Company Sdn Bhd donated 100 cartons of Mr. Brown Coffee. The contribution was handed over by Dayang Nurul Afiezah binti Juhar to Dayang Sufinah binti Haji Serudin, Acting Director Administration and Finance, Ministry of Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei