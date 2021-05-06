Six less fortunate individuals in Brunei Muara district yesterday morning received contributions through the Brunei Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DPPMB Charity Project. The handing over of contributions took place at the I Centre in Anggerek Desa.

Contributions were handed over by Yang Berhormat Haji Abd Hamid @ Sabli bin Hj Arsad, Member of the Legislative Council and President of DPPMB ; Awang Hj Mohd Hanafi bin Pehin Orang Kaya DiGadong Seri Dato Laila Utama Hj Abd Rahman, Second Deputy President of DPPMB and Dayang Nur Rusydina binti Md Helmezulkifli, Executive Officer of DARE. The contributions are hoped to help the recipients in expanding or starting up their business.

Source: Radio Television Brunei