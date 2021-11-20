The Football Association Brunei Darussalam, FABD has contributed 5 unit of fogging machines and 15 bottles of disinfectant fluid to Kampung Pulaie Mosque, Pintu Malim Mosque and Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam. The contribution is part of FABD’s corporate social responsibilities.

The contribution is hoped to assist the premises management to make preparation during the transition phase including ensuring the building is clean and safe. The delegation will take turn to take part in cleaning campaign after undergoing Antigen Rapid Test.

Source: Radio Television Brunei