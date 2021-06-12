The Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam signed a number of agreements with several contractors yesterday for 6 projects under the Public Works Department, Ministry of Development, and appointed a consultant for the said department. The contract signing was witnessed by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Ingenieur Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development, and it took place at the Public Works Department headquarters in Berakas.

The signing was for the Sultan Hassan Bangar Secondary School Reconstruction Project; Project to Supply and Deliver 35 thousand metric tonnes of Aluminium Sulphate to Water Treatment Plants; Upgrade Water Treatment Plant for the Construction of Bukit Barun Water Treatment Plant: Package 1 Project; Water Supply System Upgrading Project for Mukim Labu/Lakiun Water Tank; Water Supply System Upgrading Project for Kampung Batang Duri Water Tank; and Term Contract Project for Maintenance Works of Chlorine System, Equipment and Personal Protective Equipment at Water Treatment Plants in Brunei Muara, Tutong and Temburong District. Meanwhile, Perunding Primareka was appointed as a consultant for the Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University Land Works Infrastructure Works Project.

Source: Radio Television Brunei