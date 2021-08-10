An attempt to smuggle contraband into the country was foiled by the Bangar Police Station, Royal Brunei Police Force recently at the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge Area, Temburong District, leading to the arrest of a local man.

The suspect, aged 33, was detained after he was found bringing in 4 packs of cigarettes and 576 can of alcoholic drinks in a car. The suspect will be charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code, Chapter 22 for obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public functions. He was apprehended to the Customs and Excise Department for investigation and further action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei