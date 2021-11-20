1,050 cartons of cigarettes were seized by the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF personnel in a patrol carried out at Berambang parking area in Kampung Menunggol, last night.

The RBAF personnel found a suspicious vehicle without a registration plate number during the patrol. The contraband were found upon further inspection on the vehicle. The Royal Brunei Police Force were contacted and has deployed Kampong Ayer Police Post personnel to the crime scene for further investigation. The seized items were brought by the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation and action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei