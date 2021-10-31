The Royal Customs and Excise Department RCED conducted two separate operations on the 27th of October 2021 targeting a house in Kampung Saba Tengah as well as two separate locations in Jalan Kumbang Pasang on the 28th of October.

In the first operation a local man and a local woman were detained believed to be in possession of 19 bottles and 120 cans of various types of alcoholic drinks; 667 cartons, 287 packets and 15 sticks of cigarettes of various brands.

Meanwhile, the second operation detained 2 men, a permanent resident and a Malaysian national as well as a Malaysian woman believed to be in possession of 14 bottles as well as 1 hundred and 28 cans of various brands of alcoholic drinks; 4 packets and 19 sticks of cigarettes of various brands. The contraband was confiscated and the suspects brought to the Law Enforcement Division for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei