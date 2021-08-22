Two local men were detained for further investigation on suspicion of violating the Customs Act in the country. Both suspects, aged 26 and 16, were found to have brought in 50 cartons of cigarettes of various brands and 21 bottles of undeclared honey.

The arrests were made following routine patrols carried out by personnel of the Bangar Police Station, Royal Brunei Police Force. During the patrol, police personnel detained a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Bangar Town and found 2 suspicious packages stored in the back passenger seat, 20th August. They were taken to the Bangar Police Station together with the confiscated items for preliminary investigation and the investigation paper was handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department, JKED, for further action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei