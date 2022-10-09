Contraband Seized

A local man was detained during an operation by the Law Enforcement Division of the Royal Customs and Excise Department for possessing Customs contraband. The operation was conducted in Kampung Pengkalan Batu.

The 24-year-old individual was found to be in possession of 7,145 cans and 468 bottles of alcoholic drink; 1,710 cartons of cigarettes and cash amounting to $6,880 believed to be the contraband sales proceeds. All contraband were seized while the individual involved was taken to the Law Enforcement Office for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei