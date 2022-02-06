Over 500 cartons of cigarettes of various brands were seized during a joint operation conducted by the Marine Police Special Unit, Royal Brunei Police Force and the Royal Customs and Excise Department.

During the operation which took place at the Brunei Muara District waters, the authorities discovered several boxes that were left at the banks of Sungai Teritip, Kampung Mentiri. Upon inspection, authorities found 550 cartons of cigarettes of various brands. All contraband were seized and the case was handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei