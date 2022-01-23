Two men and a local woman, were detained by the Law Enforcement Division, Royal Customs and Excise Department, RCED during an operation on the 18th of January 2022.

During an operation on two houses at Kampung Rimba National Housing Scheme, 69 cartons, 682 packs and 31 sticks of cigarettes of various brands and 10 boxes of firecrackers; as well as cash money believed to be proceeds of the sale of customs contraband were seized.

Meanwhile, during an operation on a house in Kampung Perpindahan Seria, the RCED arrested a female permanent resident believed to be in possession of contraband involving 7 packs of cigarettes and 342 litres of alcoholic drinks.

Source: Radio Television Brunei