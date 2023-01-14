Contraband Operation

A 40-year-old male foreigner was arrested for possessing 12,160 cartons of cigarettes, 269 packets and 80 sticks of cigarettes of various brands. The man was arrested during an operation conducted by the Royal Customs and Excise Department through the Law Enforcement Division in Kampung Pengkalan Batu. Also seized was cash amounting to $2,331 believed to be proceeds from the selling of contraband.

All the items were seized and the individuals involved were taken to the Law Enforcement office for further investigation. It is the biggest arrest by the Royal Customs and Excise Department on cigarettes with a tax value of $1,145,934.

The Royal Customs and Excise Department advises the public to always adhere the laws and avoid smuggling activities or bringing contraband in and out of the country. Possession of contraband is an offence under Section 146, Excise Order 2006.

Source: Radio Television Brunei