96 cans of alcoholic drinks were seized during Operasi Sepadu by COVID-19 Security Taskforce at Kampung Lumapas industrial area. The operation was carried out jointly by the Company C Police Reserve Unit, the Royal Brunei Police Force and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

4 boxes containing alcoholic drink found on the ground during a routine patrol, 12th December. All contraband items were taken to the Kampong Ayer Police Station for investigation and handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei