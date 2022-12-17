Contraband Found

10 large packages containing 500 cartons of various brands of cigarettes were found during a recent COVID-19 Task Force Patrol Operation on 2 vehicles parked in the Kampung Lumapas industrial area.

The operation was carried out by the Police Reserve Unit’s Company ‘C’, Royal Brunei Police Force and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces following a complaint of suspicious-looking packages stored in the passenger seat as well as in the trunk of the two vehicles. All the confiscated items along with the two vehicles were handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation and action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei