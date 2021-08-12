The Bangar Police Station personnel of the Royal Brunei Police Force, RBPF; managed to seize a number of alcoholic drinks in the Kampung Perdayan area, Temburong District during a patrol and monitoring conducted on the 10th of August 2021.

During the inspection, 96 bottles and 672 cans of alcoholic drinks of various brands were found in the bush area in a suspicious looking black package. All contraband was confiscated and handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei