Following the spread of information on social media pertaining to a query on the validation of the short message service, SMS received from the Contact Tracing Division, seeking personal information such as Name, IC Number, Telephone Number, BruHIMS Number and Full Address; the Ministry of Health would like to confirm that the SMS is valid. As informed, the Ministry of Health through the Contact Tracing Team is responsible for contact tracing tasks on any individuals or close contact to individuals infected with COVID-19 in order to ensure that the public’s health is protected from the risk of the disease transmission.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health also seeks the public’s full cooperation towards the Contact Tracing Team, Ministry of Health to contact the provided telephone line immediately if received such SMS. As an additional safety feature in ensuring the validity of the SMS, the Ministry of Health will also provide Service Number for the Contact Tracing Team that contacts any of the close contacts via the SMS, or if necessary, those who have been contacted can request for the Contact Tracing team to show their service identity card through WhatsApp, if there are any inquiries or require caller confirmation, the public can contact the Disease Control Division, Ministry of Health at 2380318 from 8 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon. For more information, contact the Health Advice Line 148 or Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei