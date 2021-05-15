The Consumer Price index, CPI of Brunei Darussalam in March 2021 increased by 1.8 per cent year-on-year compared to March 2020. Prices of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 3.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Non-Food prices was 1.4 per cent higher. In a press release, the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy, stated that the increase in CPI was largely attributed to rising prices and costs in Transport; Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Communications. However, the increase was moderated by decreases in Clothing and Footwear; Furnishings; Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance; as well as Miscellaneous Goods and Services. The rising Transportation price was large driven by increase in motorised vehicles prices followed by flight tickets.

Meanwhile, Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverage prices rose following increasing food prices such as beef and buffalo meat; vegetables and fruits. Whereas the rise in Communications was attributed to increase in telephones and telefax, specifically on new phones that are introduced to the market as well as changes in pricing for communication service package. On a month-on-month basis, the CPI for March 2021 climbed by 0.3 per cent compared to February 2021. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverage was 0.2 per cent lower, whereas Non Food Index was 0.4 per cent higher.

The CPI full report for March 2021 is available from JPES website at ‘www.deps.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei