The Consumer Price Index, CPI in November 2021 increased by 1.9 per cent year-on-year compared to November 2020. The price of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages and the price of Non-Food increased by 2.4 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively.

The increase of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages was due to the rise in food prices such as beef, buffalo, and chicken meat; cooking oil; and vegetables. Meanwhile, the increase in the Non-Food component was driven by 3commodity groups namely Clothing and Footwear; Transport; and Miscellaneous Goods and Services.

Meanwhile, the increase in Transport was largely attributed to the rise of prices in motor cars and air fares to selected destinations. Miscellaneous Goods and Services increased mainly due an increase in the cost of employment agencies services. The overall CPI increase was moderated by a decrease in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI in November 2021 increased by point 3 per cent compared to October 2021. The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index increased by point 7 per cent. While the Non-Food Index increased by 0.1 per cent. The CPI full report for November 2021 is available from DEPS’ website, ‘www.deps.gov.bn’.

