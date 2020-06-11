The Consumer Price Index, CPI in April 2020 increased by 1 point 9 per cent year-on-year compared to April 2019. The CPI increase was largely attributed to increases in the prices and costs of Miscellaneous Goods and Services; Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages. However, this was moderated by the decrease in price of Communication, Restaurants and Hotels, and Transport.

The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy in its media release said the CPI increase in April 2020 was largely attributed to increases in the prices of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Non-Food increased by 3.0 per cent 1.7 per cent respectively. It was also largely attributed to increases in the prices and costs of Miscellaneous Goods and Services by 11 point 3 per cent; Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance by 3 point 3 per cent and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages by 3 per cent. However, this was moderated by the decrease in price of Communication at 1 point 1 per cent; Restaurants and Hotels by point 3 per cent, and Transport by point 2 per cent.

Prices of Miscellaneous Goods and Services increase mainly due to a rise in prices of insurance. Meanwhile, the increase in the prices of Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance was due to increase in price of household textiles. The increase in Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages was due to a rise in prices of imported vegetables. On a month-on-month basis, the CPI in April 2020 increased by point 2 per cent compared to March 2020. The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index and the Non-Food Index have both increased by 1 point 2 per cent and point 0-1 per cent, respectively.

The CPI full report for April 2020 is available from DEPS’s website: www.Deps.gov.bn

Source: Radio Television Brunei