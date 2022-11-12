Consumer Price Index for September 2022

The Consumer Price Index, CPI for September 2022 increased by 0.2 percent as compared to August 2022. The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy in its press release stated that the increase was driven by the increase in Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverage Index, and Non-Food Index by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

As compared to September 2021, the CPI had increased by 4.3 percent. The rise in the CPI was parallel with the increase in prices of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Non-Food prices by 6.7 percent and 3.7 percent respectively.

The increase in Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages was due to the rise in food prices. The rise in Oil and Fats was mainly caused by the increase in prices of cooking oil from producing countries. Chicken meat prices contributed to the rise in Meat prices due to the high cost of chicken feed. Furthermore, the price of noodles rose following heightened global wheat prices. Meanwhile, the increase in the Non-Food component was driven by Miscellaneous Goods and Services 13.8 percent; Transport 5.9 percent; and Restaurants and Hotels 3.9 percent.

The CPI is a measure of price changes of goods and services paid by the consumer in a specified period and compiled on a monthly basis. The CPI full report for September 2022 can be obtained at DEPS website as shown.

Source: Radio Television Brunei