Consumer Price Index for October 2022

The Consumer Price Index, CPI for October 2022 decreased by 0.6 per cent compared to September 2022. This was driven by the drop in Non-Food Index by point 8 per cent. However, the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index showed an increase of 0.1 per cent.

The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy in a press release stated that the decrease in Non-Food Index was driven by Clothing and Footwear; Transport; and Communication. The fall in the prices of Clothing and Footwear was mainly due to the price of clothing, which was in line with the sales promotion hosted by several premises in the country. In addition, the drop in Transport was contributed by the decrease in air fares, while the decrease in Communication prices was due to lower prices in telephone and telefax services.

However, the price of food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages recorded an increase following the rise of food prices such as Rice and Cereals; Fruits; and Fish and Seafood. As compared to October 2021, the CPI had increased by 3.5 per cent, inline with rising Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages prices and Non-Food prices by 6.1 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively.

The CPI full report for October 2022 is available from the website at 'deps.mofe.gov.bn'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei