The Consumer Price Index, CPI for February 2022 increased by 3.2 per cent year-on-year compared to February 2021. The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy in its media release informed that the rise in the CPI was in line with the increase in Non-Food and Food and Soft Beverage prices by 3.3 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

The increase in the Non-Food component was driven by Miscellaneous Goods and Services, Clothing and Footwear and Transport. Miscellaneous Goods and Services prices rose mainly due to the increase in the price of vehicle insurance. Meanwhile, the increase in Clothing and Footwear was due to the increase in prices of women's outer-clothing. Rising prices of motor cars and air fares continue to drive up Transport prices.

The rise in Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages was due to the increased prices of food such as cooking oil; meat and fish and seafood. Among others, the rise in food price is due to higher import prices. Communication registered year-on-year decrease by point 9 per cent.

For month-on-month changes, the CPI in February 2022 climbed by 0.8 per cent compared to January 2022. The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index and the Non-Food Index grew by 0.8 per cent respectively. The CPI full report for February 2022 is available at deps website as shown on the screen.

