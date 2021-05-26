The Consumer Fair is back in its 25th edition. Organised by D'Sunlit Sdn Bhd, the Consumer Fair have prepared several fun activities for the visitors.

It was officiated yesterday morning by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and the Second Minister of Finance and Economy. Dato Paduka Haji Danial Haji Hanafiah, D'Sunlit Sdn Bhd Executive Director in his speech among others said for this Consumer Fair, the organizer, D'Sunlit Sdn Bhd aims to continue to bring the event closer to the hearts of Bruneians with the theme "Local Edition". The Consumer Fair is held until the 30th of May 2021 at Bridex Hall in Jerudong. It is open to the public from 10 in the morning until 10 in the evening, except on Friday in which it will be closed from 12 to 2 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei