The ground breaking for the construction of the new chancery, Staff Residence and Auxiliary Facilities Building of High Commission of India in Brunei Darussalam took place yesterday afternoon at Jalan Kebangsaan. The buildings are being built on a 2 hectare plot of land.

The ceremony was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan Bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs. The project is expected to be completed by mid-June 2022, and costs approximately $15.6 million.

Source: Radio Television Brunei