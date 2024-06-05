Construction Begins on 112MW Wind Power Project in Tanay

TANAY, RIZAL — Alternergy Holdings Corp. has initiated construction on the 112 megawatt (MW) Tanay Wind Power Project, marking a significant advancement in the Philippines' renewable energy sector. The project broke ground on June 4, with a ceremony attended by Alternergy executives and various government officials.

According to Philippines News Agency, the project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of next year and aims to boost the clean energy supply to the Luzon grid. "We are grateful for the huge support given to the Tanay Wind Power Project which has finally led us to this groundbreaking. We are hoping that the same support will be extended to us as we move ahead with the construction phase," Pérez stated. The project also anticipates enhancing the local tourism industry. ATWC President Knud Hedeager remarked on the expected economic benefits, predicting a surge in tourism activity in Tanay. "The tourism industry in Tanay is going to sparkle like never before and will be busier come 2026," he said.

The Tanay Wind Power Project is part of the Green Energy Auction 2 Program by the Department of Energy, securing an off-taker for its clean energy output. Funding for the project includes PHP8 billion secured last month from the Bank of the Philippine Islands and Security Bank, aligning with the government's target to achieve a 35 percent share of renewable energy in the country's energy mix by 2030.