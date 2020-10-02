Constellation Brands, Inc.

VICTOR, N.Y., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today the election of Nicholas I. Fink, chief executive officer of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., to serve as a member of its board of directors, effective as of the close of business on January 4, 2021. This election increases the size of Constellation’s board from 12 to 13 members.

“We are excited to welcome Nick to our board of directors,” said Rob Sands, Constellation Brands’ Executive Chair of the Board of Directors. “Nick brings extensive beverage alcohol, international business, and legal experience, and has a proven track record of leveraging consumer insights to meet consumer needs in fast moving, highly regulated markets. Nick will serve as a tremendous asset for our board as we work to continue building industry-leading brands people love and remain focused on our proven strategy of long-term, profitable, and sustainable growth.”

In January 2020, Fink was appointed as chief executive officer of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a Fortune 500 global home and security products manufacturer of trusted, well-known brands such as MasterBrand Cabinets, Moen, Master Lock, SentrySafe, and more. Previously, Fink served as president and chief operating officer for the company and focused on identifying opportunities to maximize the company’s growth potential. Before joining Fortune Brands in 2015, Fink held several roles with increasing levels of responsibility at present-day Beam Suntory, Inc., including president, Asia Pacific and South America, and chief strategy officer.

“I’m thrilled to join the board of directors at Constellation Brands, one of the fastest-growing CPG companies over the last several years,” said Fink. “I’ve long admired Constellation from my time in the industry and remain impressed by the company’s ability to stay at the forefront of consumer trends. I look forward to working with the rest of the board and lending my perspective to help sustain the company’s success well into the future.”

Fink earned his bachelor’s degree from the Institut d’Etudes Des Relations Internationales in Paris, France, and a law degree from Northwestern University.

