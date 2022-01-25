Paul Hetterich assumes role of Chair, Beer Division as part of leadership transition

VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, today announced new responsibilities for two members of its Executive Management Committee, effective immediately. Jim Sabia, who has served as Constellation’s Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Beer Division, since February 2021, will assume the role of Executive Vice President and President, Beer Division with day-to-day general management responsibilities for all U.S. commercial and operations functions related to the company’s beer business. Paul Hetterich will transition from his current responsibilities as Executive Vice President and President, Beer Division to assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chair, Beer Division. In this role, Paul will continue to have responsibility for Constellation’s Beer Operations in Mexico, including ongoing capital projects designed to ensure that the company’s long-term production capacity keeps pace with the growing consumer demand for Constellation’s iconic beer brands.

“Constellation’s beer business has driven unparalleled growth in the industry, and we have bold ambitions to continue to deliver more well into the future,” said Bill Newlands, Constellation’s president and CEO. “A driving force behind this success has been the quality and strength of our overall team, and our strength and continuity of leadership. I look forward to both Jim’s and Paul’s continued partnership with our Executive Management Committee to deliver on our longer-term goals.”

Hetterich added, “I am incredibly proud of what our beer business has achieved over the last several years and I’m confident that together with Jim’s leadership we will continue to guide the strength of our business and the entire beer leadership team though our next phase of growth.”

Sabia joined Constellation Brands in 2007 as Vice President, Marketing for the company’s spirits business. He was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer of Constellation’s Beer Division in 2009 and to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer for Constellation’s full portfolio across beer, wine, and spirits in 2018. Under Sabia’s leadership, growth trends for the company’s beer portfolio significantly outpaced the U.S. beer market and, upon the assumption of responsibilities for Constellation’s total beverage alcohol portfolio, he played an instrumental role in transforming the company’s wine & spirits business, working to build consumer affinity for its premium portfolio of powerhouse wine and spirits brands. During his tenure as Managing Director, Beer Division, Constellation’s beer brands continued their strong growth trajectory with, most notably, Modelo Especial securing the position of #2 beer brand by dollar sales in the U.S.* (*IRI, Total U.S. – Multi-Outlet + Convenience, 52 weeks ending 1/02/22).

“We have some of the most iconic, consumer-loved brands delivering stellar industry-leading performance,” said Sabia. “I look forward to continuing to work with our best-in-class teams and our executive team to build on our momentum in the marketplace, drive growth within the high-end beer category, and deliver our long-term growth aspirations.”

