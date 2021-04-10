The consideration for entry of foreign workers for domestic services has now been allowed according to the set categories, began on the 10th of April, 2021. The Ministry of Home Affairs in its press release informed, that the consideration for entry of foreign workers for domestic services such as domestic helpers and private drivers are as follows:

– Domestic service foreign workers who have a valid re-entry visa or work pass and intend to return to the country and work for their original employer. A valid or renewed labour license must be submitted together with the Entry Travel Pass application, ETP of the employee concerned;

– Foreign workers who will work in the country to replace former workers who have returned to their country of origin, non-additional. Job orders confirmed by the Labour Department must be submitted together with the employee’s ETP application;

– The Labour department will consider applications for new recruitment of foreign domestic service workers on a case-by-case basis together with supporting documents to prove the need to obtain new workers in domestic services;

– Approved applications are required to have a negative COVID-19 swab test result before entering the country and conducted in a 72 hour period before departure;

– A second COVID-19 swab test and mandatory isolation upon arrival in the country are also required.

– The guarantor or employer is also required to book accommodation in authorized hotels on behalf of the foreign workers for mandatory isolation upon entry into the country;

– The hotel rates are according to the respective hotel rates which include the cost of accommodation, meals, transportation from the airport to the hotel and transportation from the hotel to the venue where the COVID-19 swab test is performed;

– The cost of the COVID-19 swab test and the cost of accommodation for isolation must be fully funded by the employer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei