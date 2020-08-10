​His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send congratulatory messages to Her Excellency Madam Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Singapore and His Excellency Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore as well as the Government and people of the Republic of Singapore on the occasion of its 55th National Day.

Source: Radio Television Brunei