His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send congratulatory messages to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the State of Qatar, the Government as well as the people of the State of Qatar on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar.

Source: Radio Television Brunei