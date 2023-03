His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, has consented to send a congratulatory message to His Excellency Vo Van Thuong on the occasion of his appointment as the new President of the Socialist republic of Viet Nam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei