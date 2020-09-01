His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam today bestows the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah ‘Sultan’s Scholar’ Scholarship for 2020/2021 Study Session to 3 excellent students. The ceremony took place at Istana Nurul Iman yesterday afternoon.

The ceremony was attended by His Majesty’s sons, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, The Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office,

His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik, Chairman of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Committee of Governors; and His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen.

The ceremony began with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Awang Haji Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

His Majesty then bestowed the “Sultan’s Scholar” scholarship to the recipients. The first recipient was Awangku Muhammad Asyraff Haziq Iman bin Pengiran Asmali. The former student of Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College will further his studies in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University College London in the United Kingdom.

The second recipient, Dayang A’isyah binti Muhamad Yusop, formerly of Hassanal Bolkiah Arabic Boys Secondary School will further her studies in Syari’ah Wa Qanun at al-Azhar University in Egypt.

The third recipient, Dayang Siti Aisyah binti Salim from Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al- Quran Institute will continue her studies in Takhassus Al-Quran Wal Qiraat at Ma’had Qiraat, Al-Azhar in Egypt.

The doa selamat was read by the State Mufti.

The “Sultan’s Scholar” scholarship scheme is offered by Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah with the goal of producing a learned, skillful, disciplined and courteous generation to uphold the best interests of religion, country and the Monarch. Encouraging and motivating students who achieved excellent results in their advanced examinations and the equivalent, as well as motivating the students to continue striving and studying are among the aims of the scheme. Also present at the ceremony were members of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Committee of Governors, Chairman and members of Yayasan Board of Directors, members of “Sultan’s Scholar” Scholarship Steering Committee and Principals of Sixth Form Centres.

Source: Radio Television Brunei