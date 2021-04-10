The former Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces has been bestowed with a prestigious award by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, The King of Thailand.

Retired Major General Pengiran Dato Paduka Seri Aminan bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud was bestowed with ‘The Knight Grand Cross, First Class of the Most Noble Order of the Crown of Thailand’.

The prestigious recognition is righteously earned by distinguished service, outstanding accomplishments and contribution to the strong relations between the Royal Brunei Armed Forces and the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Also present was Her Excellency Wanthanee Viputwongsakul, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to Brunei Darussalam. The Conferment Ceremony took place at the Royal Thai Embassy, 9th April.

Source: Radio Television Brunei