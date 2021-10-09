The E-Government National Centre, EGNC will continue to monitor the calls status of Talian Darussalam TD 123 by adding the capacity of 29 call agents towards smoothing the process of receiving complaints and feedback from the public. Services from the Land Transport Department, LTD showed a significant increase with an estimated of five hundred to one thousand calls per month to 17 thousand in August and 27 thousand calls in September 2021. This was explained by the Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunication during a conference on the Updating of Services under the Ministry.

Services can also be accessed through the e- Darussalam account by activating account through email to ‘info@123.com.bn’. For more information follow the Instagram at ‘GOV.BN’ or Telegram govbn. Meanwhile, Awang Haji Rozaly bin Haji Saidon, Director of Land Transport urged the public to use the GOVBN portal and Transport BN application as the main selection.

The operating hours of branches under the Postal Service Department during the COVID-19 pandemic was also explained by the Acting Postmaster general which from 8 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon. It aims to provide time to manage logistics and cleaning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei