Law Enforcement Section, Kuala Belait and Seria Municipal Department issued compound fine of $200 on a private company for dumping garbage in a public place.

Syarikat Borneo United Enterprise Sdn. Bhd. was found to have committed an offense under the Minor Offenses Chapter 12(1)(b) for removing and piling twigs and timber outside the fence area of Suri Seri Begawan Hospital Kuala Belait. The company were given a period of 7 days to settle the fines and if in default, the case will be brought to court. Upon conviction a fine of $1,000 will be imposed for the first offence, and for subsequent offences, a fine of $3,000 and imprisonment not exceeding 3 months.

Source: Radio Television Brunei