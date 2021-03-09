3 locals and 6 foreigners were each issued $100 compound fines for committing offences under the Minor Offences Act, Chapter 30 Section 12 1. The 9 individuals involved were found dumping rubbish in public places at the Town Centre area in an operation conducted by the Law Division of Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department. The descriptions of the individuals are as follows:-

The individuals are required to pay the compound fines within 7 days. Failure to pay the compound fine can result in the case being taken to court, in which for the first offence will carry a fine of $1000. While the second and subsequent offences can be fined $3000 and imprisonment not exceeding 3 months.

Source: Radio Television Brunei