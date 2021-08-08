Following the new tracing of COVID-19 infection which is currently conducted by the Ministry of Health, members of the public are advised to comply with the regulatory measures that have been re-tightened for two weeks starting immediately.

All premises in the country including markets, supermarkets, retail shop and daily needs premises are allowed to be operated by implementing the physical distancing measures. The instructions of wearing a face mask also apply to all individuals regardless of their vaccination status. Members of the public are advised to practise their social responsibility. In the meantime, the Ministry of Health would like to remind the public to use the BruHealth application and scan the QR Code each time entering and leaving any premises. Business premises managers are reminded to display the QR Code and conduct a body temperature check at the premise entrance door.

Source: Radio Television Brunei