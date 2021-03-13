The Competition Order encourages more players to enter the market, as competition among players encourages innovative business ideas and more choices of goods at more competitive pricing, which in turn benefits consumers. The Acting Director of Competition and Consumer Affairs at the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics as the Executive Secretariat of the Competition Commission Brunei Darussalam, CCBD stated the matter during the dialogue session on the Competition Order organised by the Royal Customs and Excise Department, Ministry of Finance and Economy.

Dayang Heidi Farah Sia binti Abdul Rahman also said that with import permits under the jurisdiction of respective sector regulators, and licensing requirements imposed by sector regulators are generally governing safety and standard regulations to ensure certain policies are adhered to in upholding public and national development interest. The dialogue session attended by over 100 Royal Customs and Excise officers began with a briefing on the scope of the Competition Order including the benefits of a competitive marketplace. Also held was a presentation of a set of competition advocacy materials including posters and leaflets by the Acting Director of Competition and Consumer Affairs at the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics to Mohammad Mu’inuddin Chin bin Abdur Rahman, Deputy Controller of Customs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei