To raise awareness on the danger of drugs, the Drug-Abuse Prevention Association, Basmida in collaboration with Narcotic Control Bureau and Belait District Office held a Community Outreach Programme. Held in conjunction with International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the programme was held yesterday morning at SPARK multi-purpose hall in Sungai Liang, Kuala Belait.

The programme also underlined the role of community in eradicating drug abuse. In attendance was Awang Mohd Zalani bin Ismail, Director of Narcotic Control Bureau. The programme was filled with exhibition by Basmida and Narcotic Control Bureau. Also present was a Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei