150 people participated in the Community Empowerment Forum held virtually. The forum, among others, as an alternative approach to addressing social problems specific to the issue of abuse of women and children 2021. Forum organised by ASEAN Commissioner for Women Brunei Darussalam ACWC in cooperation with Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Joining the forum, Yang Berhormat Major General Retired Dato Paduka Seri AWANG Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The forum involving volunteers from members of mosque takmir, muslimah and mosque youth. Among discussed during the forum, the issue of abuse against women, in conjunction with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2021. Also joining, Dayang Hajah Nor Ashikin binti Haji Johari, Permanent Secretary (Community and Culture), Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei