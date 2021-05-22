Brunei Darussalam remains vigilant even after a year with no local COVID-19 cases. The country also remains committed to continuously ensure the health system’s sustainability, be able to address any public health emergencies and provide basic health services in line with the Ministry of Health’s mission. The Minister of Health emphasised the matter at the Commonwealth Health Ministers Meeting 2021 which was held online on the 20th and 21st of May.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has threatened progress towards achieving Universal Health Coverage, UHC, and stressed the importance for each member country to continue investing in strengthening capacity and health systems.

The Minister of Health also voiced Brunei Darussalam’s support for the theme ‘Commonwealth response to COVID-19: Ensuring equitable access to vaccines and building resilience for health systems and emergencies”, the Commonwealth Ministerial Meeting in ensuring equitable access to vaccines and actions towards developing the resilience of health and emergency systems. Yang Berhormat also stressed the importance of the role of facilities such as COVAX in ensuring affordable and equitable access for all, and the importance of systematic and integrated cooperation between Commonwealth countries to assist Commonwealth citizens.

The main objective of the Meeting, among others, is to share experiences and best practices as well as strategies in sustainable recovery and ensure preparedness in dealing with pandemics. During the Meeting, representatives of various Commonwealth regions from Asia, Africa, Europe, the Caribbean and the Pacific shared their respective strategies and challenges in various aspects of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Brunei Darussalam, representing Singapore and Malaysia, has highlighted the latest infection status and cases in the three countries as well as their respective vaccination programmes, regional lessons, challenges, and suggestions for the future, including information sharing and best practices, ensuring a continuous supply chain of medicine and vaccines, increasing vaccination efforts and working together towards restarting a safe adventure.

Apart from discussing themes on pandemic management and the COVID-19 vaccine, the meeting also discussed themes related to the resilience of the health system in continuing basic health services including the management of HIV and AIDS. At the end of the meeting, the ministers approved the Meeting Statement to be presented at the 74th World Health Assembly.

