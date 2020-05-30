​The Royal Brunei Police Force, Prime Minister’s Office reminds members of the public to always abide the road traffic rules and regulations while on the road. Road users are also reminded to always be cautious, be considerate with one another while on the road. The reminder was made as the Royal Brunei Police Force shared on the common road traffic offences and its compound fines.

One of the common road traffic offences is failing to wear seat belts for drivers and front seat passengers, where a $150 to $500 fine will be imposed along with a 9 SiKAP demerit points. Another offence is driving above the speed limit, where a fine from $100 to $350 will be imposed and demerit points from 8 to 21 points.

Meanwhile, using mobile phones while driving will land the offender a $200 fine for the first offence, $400 for the second offence, and the offender will be brought to court and imposed with 12 demerit points for the third offence.

Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs can lead to a fine of $10,000, 2 years imprisonment and driving licence can be suspended for at least three years for the first offence. For the second and subsequent offence, a fine up to $20,000 will be imposed along with 4 years imprisonment, while driving licence can be suspended for at least 3 years and 18 demerit points will also be imposed.

