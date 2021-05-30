In conjunction with the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Diamond Jubilee Celebration, the Postal Services Department will issue a commemorative stamp on the 31st of May 2021.

In this regard, stamp collectors and enthusiasts are welcomed to visit any 8 branches of the Postal Services Department to purchase the First Day cover and commemorative stamps, namely the Philatelic Gallery, Bandar Seri Begawan Post Office; Mail Processing Centre; Muara Post Office; Sengkurong Post Office; Tutong Post Office; Seria Post Office; Mumong Post Office; and the Bangar Post Office. The commemorative stamps will be sold starting at 11:00 in the morning to 3:00 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei