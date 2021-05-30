In conjunction with the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Diamond Jubilee Celebration, the Postal Services Department will issue a commemorative stamp on the 31st of May 2021.
In this regard, stamp collectors and enthusiasts are welcomed to visit any 8 branches of the Postal Services Department to purchase the First Day cover and commemorative stamps, namely the Philatelic Gallery, Bandar Seri Begawan Post Office; Mail Processing Centre; Muara Post Office; Sengkurong Post Office; Tutong Post Office; Seria Post Office; Mumong Post Office; and the Bangar Post Office. The commemorative stamps will be sold starting at 11:00 in the morning to 3:00 in the afternoon.
Locations:
Philatelic Gallery, Bandar Seri Begawan Post Office
Mail Processing Centre
Muara Post Office
Sengkurong Post Office
Tutong Post Office
Seria Post Office
Mumong Post Office, Kuala Belait
Bangar Post Office, Temburong District
Source: Radio Television Brunei