In conjunction with the World Cancer Day Celebration, the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleh Bridge and the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge have been decorated with orange and blue lights. With the theme “I Am and I Will”, the World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on 4th of February. The World Cancer Day is celebrated to raise public awareness of cancer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei