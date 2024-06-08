Comelec Chair Urges Filipino Expats in South Korea to Register for 2025 Midterm Elections

Busan – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is intensifying efforts to boost voter registration among Filipinos residing overseas, with a particular focus on those in South Korea, as the 2025 midterm elections approach.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke during the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) training and internet voting information drive in Busan, there is a push to increase participation through the implementation of internet voting. Garcia emphasized that unregistered voters have until September 30 to register. Currently, 1.2 million overseas Filipinos are registered to vote, with an additional 600,000 having been deactivated from voter rolls.

Garcia highlighted the convenience of the new system, which eliminates the need for voters to visit Philippine posts or mail their ballots, stating, "Please tell those who have not yet registered here in South Korea to register because it is internet voting. There is no need to go to the post [to vote]."

Comelec has set ambitious targets for the upcoming elections, aiming for a 70 to 80 percent voter turnout among overseas Filipinos, facilitated by the pilot implementation of the OVCS. In the 2025 elections, these voters will be casting their ballots only for senators and party-list representatives.