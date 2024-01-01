Comelec Calls on Overseas Filipinos to Register for 2025 Midterm Elections

Manila, Philippines - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued a reminder to overseas Filipinos about the importance of registering as voters for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

According to the Philippine News Agency, overseas Filipinos have until September 30, 2024, to register as voters, marking a 273-day window starting from January 1, 2024. Those interested in registering are advised to present their valid Philippine passport at the nearest Philippine Embassy/Consulate General or designated registration centers in the Philippines.

The registration period, which started on December 9, 2022, as per Comelec Resolution No. 10833, is not limited to new voter registrations. It also accommodates other election-related applications, including updating personal details, address changes, checking, and reactivation of voter registration status. For more information, Comelec has directed individuals to visit its official website: https://comelec.gov.ph/?r=OverseasVoting.

Applications for overseas voter registration can be filed at any diplomatic post abroad, designated registration centers outside these posts, or at approved registration centers in the Philippines. For transfers from overseas to local voting, applications must be filed at the local Office of the Election Officer in the city, municipality, or district where the overseas voter intends to vote in the Philippines, following the rules on local voter registration.

Eligibility for registration is extended to all citizens of the Philippines who are or will be abroad during the 30-day voting period, are at least 18 years old on the day of the elections, and are not disqualified by law. Additionally, qualified Filipinos currently in the Philippines but planning to be abroad a month before the polls may file their applications at government agencies designated as registration centers within the country.

Comelec also plans to set up mobile registration units at various locations outside the diplomatic posts to facilitate the registration process. These mobile units will be in addition to field registration efforts, providing more accessible application opportunities for Filipinos abroad.

The overseas voting system allows for a continuous 30-day voting period, starting according to the local time of the host country and ending on the day of the election in the Philippines. For the 2025 midterm elections, overseas Filipinos will be casting their votes for 12 senators and one party-list group.