Hari Raya Aidil Fitri is celebrated by Muslims throughout the world after fasting for a month in Ramadhan. As usual, the nights of Syawal are often basked in colourful bright lights depicting the cheerful atmosphere and further enliven one of the biggest celebrations in the Islamic calendar.

In the country, several commercial areas are lit with colourful decorative lights in all shapes and sizes. The lights will surely bring cheer and further enliven Syawal, the month of victory.

Houses also bask in colourful lights that are decorated based on the occupant’s creativity. Some people in the country have their own way when it comes to decorative lights. For example, if the decorative lights are still on, it means the house occupants are still receiving visits.

This year is the second year where Syawal is celebrated differently. With new normal, Hari Raya Aidil Fitri is still celebrated among families and loved ones by adhering the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health. What is important is that social distancing must always be practised to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Source: Radio Television Brunei