DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CoImmune, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company working to redefine cancer treatment using best-in-class cellular immunotherapies, today announced that Charles Nicolette, chief executive officer of CoImmune, will present a corporate update on September 23, 2021 at 9:05AM EDT during the virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit. Dr. Nicolette will review progress in development of the company’s allogeneic CAR-CIK technology platform for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference being held September 21-23, 2021.

The following link can be accessed on September 23, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT to watch the presentation live: https://wsw.com/webcast/ oppenheimer16/clmm/2767483

A webcast of the presentation will also be available on the News page of the CoImmune website at https://www.coimmune.com/news/ .

About CoImmune, Inc.

CoImmune is a privately held, clinical stage immuno-oncology company that will redefine cancer treatment using best-in-class cellular immunotherapies. Our allogeneic CAR-CIK technology platform for liquid and solid tumors is a variation on CAR-T therapy that promises enhanced efficacy with greatly reduced toxicity. Our autologous RNA-loaded dendritic cell technology for solid tumors uses amplified total tumor mRNA to program highly engineered dendritic cells to generate immune responses against neoantigens without the need to identify them. For more information visit www.coimmune.com

