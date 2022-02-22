Investment Round Led by Koch Investments Group (KSP) with New Strategic Investments from VMware, Juniper Networks, Intel Capital, and existing investors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cohere Technologies, the innovator of Universal Spectrum Multiplier software for Open Radio Access Networks (O-RAN) and 4G, 5G and emerging 6G mobile networks, has raised a Series D investment round of $46 million to finalize the commercialization of its Universal Spectrum Multiplier (USM) Open RAN Software for any generation mobile network and scale international operations in support of customer trials.

“We are thrilled to have KSP lead this financing. They are a terrific partner that truly knows this space and are fully committed to our growth. The strategic investors provide strong operational and technology support as we deliver on the full benefits of Open RAN,” said Ray Dolan, Chairman and CEO of Cohere Technologies. “Together, we will make a fully automated, programmable cellular network a reality, offering global operators the best CAPEX performance and the most agile network that will naturally evolve beyond today’s 4G/5G capabilities.”

Cohere has already demonstrated ~2X performance improvement for 4G FDD and 5G TDD for leading mobile operators. Universal Spectrum Multiplier software can be integrated by network equipment suppliers in the RAN or as an xApp in the Telco Cloud. Cohere’s patented Delay Doppler channel detection method facilitates orthogonal beam management, which leads to breakthrough MU-MIMO performance using the same time and frequency resources. The Delay Doppler channel engine is waveform independent, thus facilitating multiple dissimilar waveforms to operate in the same spectrum band.

“KSP invests in companies that are transforming industries. We believe Cohere’s disruptive innovation has great platform potential even beyond today’s mobile networks,” said Adam DeWolf, Managing Director at Koch Strategic Platforms. “This management team has shown it can navigate a very difficult ecosystem and make its mark on the industry.”

Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP) is a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group, which is owned by Koch Industries. KSP focuses on growth equity through four thematic sectors: computing and connectivity, industrial automation, energy transformation, and health care. KSP aims to be a partner beyond capital investment by leveraging the resources and capabilities of Koch Industries to accelerate growth for companies in which it invests, as well as identifying new platforms for Koch Industries.

Existing investors include Lightspeed Ventures, NEA, and Telstra Ventures.

Evercore acted as the sole financial advisor to Cohere Technologies on this financing round.

About Cohere Technologies

Cohere is the innovator of Spectrum Multiplier software for Open Radio Access Networks and existing 4G and 5G mobile networks, and the developer of the Orthogonal Time Frequency Space (OTFS) 6G wireless system. Cohere is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif. Website www.cohere-tech.com Twitter: @Cohere_4G_5G

