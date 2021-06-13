Over 2,500 kilogrammes of marine debris was collected during a coastal cleaning campaign in Brunei Muara, Belait and Tutong District. The campaign was held simultaneously at the three districts yesterday morning, a collaboration between the Department of Environment, Parks, and Recreation, JASTRE and Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD. In the Brunei Muara District, the cleaning campaign was held at the Muara Beach Recreational Park. Present were Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy as Chairman of BIBD Board of Directors; and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Ingenieur Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Health and Minister of Development are co-chairmen of the Main Committee on Cleanliness Issues. The event began with a light exercise followed by the launch of the Coastal Marvel Poster.

The event coincided with the placement of food trucks by the Minister of Home Affairs. Over 5 food trucks are placed at the Muara Beach Recreational Park.

This was followed by the tree planting activity and cleaning campaign. The campaign is held every month and is extended until December 2021.

Meanwhile in Tutong District, the coastal cleaning campaign was held at Danau Beach. Present was Ingenieur Awang Haji Amer Hishamuddin bin Pehin Orang Kaya Amar Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Zakaria, Permanent Secretary Infrastructure, Housing and Professional at the Ministry of Development. The event included the launching of Coastal Marvel Poster and tree planting activity. Also present was a Member of the Legislative Council.

Whereas in Belait District, a similar campaign was held at the Lumut Beach Recreational Park. It was officiated by Dayang Aldila binti Haji Mohamad Salleh, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Corporate and Legal, Ministry of Development. The campaign also included the launching of Coastal Marvel Poster and tree planting activity. Also present was a Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei